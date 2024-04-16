Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $262.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

