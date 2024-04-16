Keel Point LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $265.91 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.