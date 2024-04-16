10,161 Shares in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

