Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AWKNF stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Awakn Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

