Insider Selling: abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Insider Sells 3,705 Shares of Stock

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) insider Alan Devine sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £20,007 ($24,906.01).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

LON APEO opened at GBX 540 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £828.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 529.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.82. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 410.50 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($6.85).

Get abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust alerts:

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 4,250.00%.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.