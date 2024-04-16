Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.04 Per Share

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Old Mutual Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.82. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 58.30 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

