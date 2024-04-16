Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.04 Per Share

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Old Mutual Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.82. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 58.30 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 0.99.
Old Mutual Company Profile
