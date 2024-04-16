Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.