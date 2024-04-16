Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 12,577 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.05. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

