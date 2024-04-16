Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.31% of Caesars Entertainment worth $31,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

CZR stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

