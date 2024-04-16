ARPA (ARPA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.46 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $88.46 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARPA has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.06974706 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $27,600,500.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

