DEI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.89 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. DEI has a total market cap of $124.89 million and approximately $17.89 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00125741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009412 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

