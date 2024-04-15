Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. 21,919,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,535,055. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.