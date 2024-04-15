Voss Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.92. The company had a trading volume of 531,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,202. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

