Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $265.51. 1,739,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

