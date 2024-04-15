LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,261 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.62. 1,384,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

