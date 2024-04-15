Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,632,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,219,019 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

