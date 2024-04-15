VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 1,899 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded down $7.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average of $234.92.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.