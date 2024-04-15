Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 12.4 %
Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
