Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.