Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $16.26 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,127,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

