Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,476. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $156.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

