Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Radware Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $728.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.95. Radware has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.84.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
