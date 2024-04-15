Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Radware by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Radware by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Radware by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $728.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.95. Radware has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

