Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,428,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,727,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,176,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $8,475,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,549,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. 148,616,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,184,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $32.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.