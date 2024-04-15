Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Holdings Trimmed by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Limbach worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Limbach in the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the third quarter worth $488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 126.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Limbach Stock Performance

Limbach stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $39.02. 59,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,883. The stock has a market cap of $434.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

