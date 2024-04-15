Invesco LLC Sells 327 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 242,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 601,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.11. 1,368,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,763. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

