NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.61 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

