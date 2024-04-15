Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $29.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

