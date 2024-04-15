Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 7.3 %

Qifu Technology stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. Qifu Technology has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $20.61.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $633.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qifu Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 26.78%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

