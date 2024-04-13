Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 140 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.65. 1,981,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,637. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

