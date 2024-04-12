Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $80.99

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.99, but opened at $78.87. Camtek shares last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 17,064 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Camtek Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

