Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Netflix Stock Up 2.7 %

NFLX traded up $15.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $594.72. 2,226,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.03 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

