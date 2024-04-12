Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 153,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 52,702 shares.The stock last traded at $32.34 and had previously closed at $32.53.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29.
About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.