Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 153,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 52,702 shares.The stock last traded at $32.34 and had previously closed at $32.53.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.