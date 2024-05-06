Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Desjardins

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.56.

TSE TSU traded up C$0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching C$45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$46.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.36.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

