Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

