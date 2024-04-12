Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,498,142.09 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Workday Stock Up 0.6 %
WDAY stock opened at $268.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.76. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
