UBS Group Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $110.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 65,354 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its position in Aptiv by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after buying an additional 187,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

