Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.39.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

