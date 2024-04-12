Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

EVOL opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.