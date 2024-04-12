Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.14.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.