Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BAH traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $144.42. 157,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

