LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.66% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $109,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 122,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.98. 111,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,472. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

