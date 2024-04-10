Ethereum Classic Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.86 billion and $298.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $33.15 or 0.00047490 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,805.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.36 or 0.00880100 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00137263 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008551 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00195270 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00043961 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00134257 BTC.
- Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,483,678 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
