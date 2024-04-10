Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Entegris stock opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $146.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

