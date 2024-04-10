Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKGFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PKG opened at $189.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

