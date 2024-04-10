Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.