Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 170,000 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 363,427 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

CLOV stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Insider Activity

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $510.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 62.58% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anna U. Loengard bought 137,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares in the company, valued at $393,353.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

