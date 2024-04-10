Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 168 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.93.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

