RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

