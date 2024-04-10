Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.40 on Monday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.