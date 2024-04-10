Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.40 on Monday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marchex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

