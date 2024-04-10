Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
