Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

