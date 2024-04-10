Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

