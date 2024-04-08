StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $961,590.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

